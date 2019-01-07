Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club has organized a screening of classic Urdu film ‘Saiqa’ (1968) here at its media centre. Film ’Saiqa’, directed by Laiq Akhtar, starring Shamim Ara, Mohammad Ali and Darpan, was a super hit film of the time. It is most remembered for its outstanding music composed by Nisar Bazmi featuring voices of Mala, Naseem Begum, Runa Laila, Mehdi Hassan, and Ahmad Rushdi. Some memorable classics include “A Baharo, Gawah Rehna, A Nazaro, Gawah Rehna”, “A Meri Zindagi, A Meri Aarzoo”. The film screening was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. In charge Mandwa Film Club Aijaz Gul said that the club welcomes the new year with screening of this classic Urdu film. Lok Virsa Mandwa film club will continue its effort to promote Pakistan’s film industry and its artists by projecting their work here at Lok Virsa. “We are promoting the soft image of the country and are projecting the positivity of Pakistan in the world.”