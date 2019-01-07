Share:

Metropolitan Corporation (MC) has jacked up property tax by 200 per cent, water charges for domestic consumers by 100 per cent and for commercial consumers 200 per cent in the federal capital.

A notification to this effect has also been issued. The enhanced property tax will stand applicable from July this year and this tax will be increased by 10 per cent after every three years.

In the perspective of water charges, the domestic and commercial consumers have been divided into different categories. Rs 16 per month has been increased for consumers using water beyond 5000 gallons, Rs 20 for using water 20000 gallons and Rs 24 per month for those using water more than 20000 gallons.

Rs 96 has been enhanced for government homes under category A, Rs 124 for homes under category D, Rs 169 per month for homes under category E, Rs 220 for homes under category F, Rs 280 for homes under category G, Rs 324 under category H and Rs 376 under category I.

Water charges have been increased Rs 28 per month for commercial buildings using water more than 5000 gallons, Rs 32 for using water from 5000 to 20000 gallons and Rs 40 above 20000 gallons per month.

All buildings, plots, land and properties have been divided into different categories for the imposition of property charges.