SIALKOT - Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan has urged the doctors and paramedics to utilize their energies and capabilities for providing better medical facilities to people.

He stated this while talking to doctors and paramedics during his visit to Narowal DHQ Civil Hospital here on Sunday. Narowal Deputy Commissioner Dr Waheed Asghar, CEO Narowal District Health Authority Dr Muneer Ahmed Malik and Medical Superintendent Narowal DHQ Hospital Dr Muhammad Latif Afzal were also present on the occasion. The provincial minister said that doctors and paramedics are actually performing a sacred duty and earning “Hassannaats” by serving the ailing humanity. He assured that all problems being faced by the doctors and paramedical staff would be resolved at the earliest.

The provincial minister for Auqaf inspected emergency, medical, children, blood bank, dialysis unit and other departments at the DHQ Civil Hospital. He also inspected attendance of the doctors and paramedics besides checking record of the medicines being provided to patients there. On the occasion, the provincial minister pledged to make all out sincere efforts for early release of the requite funds for development of the hospital.

Better sanitation ordered

Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujjar took notice of faulty sewerage system in different areas of the city, and he ordered the MC to review the situation and solve the problems of local residents in consultation with them. He issued these instructions while listening to the complaints of residents of different areas of the city here.

MC CHIEF OFFICER ASSUMES CHARGE

Tanveer Iqbal assumed the charge of Chief Officer of Municipal Committee Noorpur Thal here the other day. After assuming the charge, CO Tanveer Iqbal said that the hardworking officials were an asset to the government, and they should work as a team to resolve problems of the citizens.

Talking to media, the CO said that all the officials should work sincerely. He said that betterment of the citizens was his top priority. Chairman MC Noorpur Thal Rao Alam and HC MC Noorpur Thal Sheikh Hafeezullah were also present on the occasion.

NEW OFFICE-BEARERS FELICITATED

The new office-bearers of District Tax Bar (DTB) including Tanveer Piracha president, Siddiq Anees general secretary, Sheikh Asghar Tahir senior vice president, Imran Shahid vice president, Mohsin Chohan joint secretary, Saleem Anjum finance secretary were felicitated on their success by the MNAs, MPAs of the district. The senior DTB members - Rana Akram Khan, Mian Rafi, and others had also felicitated the newly-elected office bearers of the DTB and hoped that they would perform their responsibilities with dedication.