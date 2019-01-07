Share:

KARACHI - Rangers claimed to have arrested nine suspects including a militant affiliated with a political party in various raids conducted in different parts of the city here on Sunday.

According the details, Rangers troops conducted a raid in Boat Bison locality while arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ashraf aka Hontkata. The accused person arrested having affiliation with MQM-London wanted to the police in number of criminal case.

Rangers also conducted raid in Baldia Town area while arrested an accused Sehzad Mashi involved in number of street crime cases. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and looted valuables from his possession.

Rangers troops claimed to have arrested two accused persons in a raid conducted in SITE Superhighway area while arrested accused persons involved in Cybercrime. The accused persons arrested were including Menhaj Muhtashim and Faisal Muhtashim.

Rangers also arrested five accused persons involved in different sort of criminal activities. The accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in street crimes, robberies and aerial firing. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Rangers also carried out operation in interior Sindh while arrested five accused persons involved in water theft.

Meanwhile, rangers claimed to have arrested three accused persons Najam Saqib aka Mani, Wasif aka Sono, Bilal Khan aka Paratha.

The accused persons were allegedly involved in various sort of criminal activities. During the course of investigation accused persons revealed to have committed various sort of criminal activities including firing at shop in Model Colony area where one of man died while three two other sustained bullet wounds.

The victims sustained bullet injures were including Mazhar, Asad Awan and Syed Ahsan were wounded apparently over robbery resistance while Mazhar succumbed to his injuries. The culprits during investigation revealed that the incident occurred over personal enmity and portrayed the incident as robbery while taken away the rupees around 0.5 million.