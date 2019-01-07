Share:

KHYBER - Militants allegedly associated with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar attacked Pakistan forces’ checkpoint from across the border in Loy-Shelman, bordering area of tribal district Khyber on Sunday morning. However, no casualty was reported.

The forces’ sources said that the miscreants launched offense on Hakim Post by opening indiscriminate firing of SMG from Reenow Parchaw area of Afghanistan.

According to the official, the forces retaliated forcing the militants to flee.

DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF

AITZAZ HASAN OBSERVED

Staff Reporter from Hangu adds: The fifth death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan, who sacrificed his life to stop a suicide bomber from entering his school in district Hangu was observed on Sunday.

No official event was arranged in connection with the death anniversary of Hangu hero Aitzaz Hasan. Quran Khwani was held at his home. His father Mujahid Ali said that his son had sacrificed his life to protect others.

On January 6, 2014, 15-year-old Aitzaz Hasan, a student of grade nine, became a national hero after he saved several lives as a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the gate of his school. In an effort to stop the attacker, Hasan ran towards the bomber and grabbed him, trying to prevent the attacker from entering the school. In the scuffle between Hasan and the bomber, the explosives went off killing the terrorist and Hasan.

The government later awarded Sitara-e-Shujaat to Aitzaz Hasan for his act of bravery. Born in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1998, Aitzaz not only saved hundreds of his school fellows, teachers and staff but also won the hearts of people across the country.