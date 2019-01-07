Share:

ISLAMABAD - Social media on Sunday strongly reacted when Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, was hosted at Prime Minister House.

The backlash was triggered as Prime Minister’s Office, @PakPMO, in a series of tweets, posted photos and videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan along his cabinet warmly receiving the visiting dignitary at the Nur Khan’s VVIP airbase.

It showed pictures of the special welcome ceremony, guard of honour and fly past salute given to the visiting dignitary at the PM House.

The PM office and media cells of other many government departments separately flooded internet with pictures of Imran Khan driving the crown prince to PM House. The posts instantly became viral, sparking a flurry of reactions.

“A few days ago we read news that PM House was turned into a university. But today we see pictures of PM Khan meeting visiting dignitaries in the PM House. I am confused. Has the PM House been converted into a university or not?” said former minister Miftah Ismail and many PML-N leaders were quick to play it.

The users were surprised as government in media hype announced converting the PM House into the Islamabad National University to promote higher education.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan attends the first academic activity at Islamabad National University (INU) formerly called PM House Islamabad. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan from the very first day had announced to convert PM House into a university”, the post on Imran Khan official account claimed on December 21, last year.

Noor-ul-Huda Shaheen referring to a news channel said that the PM House had been re-opened for a day to welcome crown prince of Abu Dhabi. So every time a state guest would visit, the ‘University’ will be closed and turned back into PM House, she asked innocently.

Some advised Imran Khan that since he has become Prime Minister, he should let go all tall promises during last 20 years of his campaign and now stick to reality.

“Would not it be better let the PM House remain the PM House; it is after all a building with prestigious importance sir, suggested @Kdmagsi1.

Prime Minister’s driving the crown prince in high end luxury Mercedes Benz also attracted many. Those who have not seen Khan’s motorcade and were still admiring grand auction of PM House vehicles were stunned.

All luxury cars of PM House were auctioned, from where this car came, bought new one or prince brought with him, asked Syam Azher.

User Mahnoor termed Khan’s driving the guest to the PM House an amazing welcome and awesome hospitality. She said that it had made Pakistan proud and better image in front of world.

Hey @ImranKhanPTI today we are beholding a high stature person in you who drove the #CrownPrince to the PM House. You did this for what? Obviously for Pakistan. Hats off to you Sir. Allah bless you, wrote @iamziapk.

Some opponents tried to score political points. User SidrahMemon1 alleged that IK asked the Crown Prince to help Aleema Khan and ask Dubai rulers not to release any information to Pakistan on 7 properties of Aleema Khan or Shaukat Khanum money deposited in UAE banks.

The taunt was met with similar venom.

So good to see Imran Khan driving the honourable guest to the PM House. Last time I saw Mian sahab driving was when he chauffeured Zardari in Raiwind to strike a saving deal, wrote @bassar_here.

@AyazGul64 wrote Imran Khan personally drove to PM house Sheikh Muhammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE to give Pakistan $6b deposit/relief package”, he wrote.

The hashtag PM House died after around six thousand posts when a news account announced out that the foreign delegation, who was given extra ordinary welcome, left Pakistan soon after arrival, even without holding a joint press briefing.