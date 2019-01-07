Share:

A five-member bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has adjourned the hearing of case regarding construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams till Tuesday.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Chairman Water and Power Development Authority Muzammil Hussain appeared before the court in today's hearing.

The chairman WAPDA briefed the court about the progress on dams work. He informed the court that Mohmand dam will be completed by 2023.

To this, CJP remarked that the Supreme Court is monitoring the construction of dams.

The top judge also shared his grievance with federal minister over not being informed about the rescheduling of the Mohmand Dam groundbreaking.

"You changed the date without informing me; you did not think it was necessary to inform me." "I might not even attend the [Mohmand Dam] inauguration now," remarked the chief justice.