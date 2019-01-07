Share:

KARACHI - The Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization (ISHU) of the University of Karachi (KU) is organizing 2nd "International Conference on Sustainable Development: Halophytes for Green Revolution" here on Monday. The inaugural ceremony of the three-day long international conference would be held at the Karachi University Business School (KUBS), from January 07. Director UNESCO France Dr Miguel Clusener-Godt, Advisor Science, UNESCO Thailand, Dr Benno Boer, Professor Dr Hans-Werner Koyro Interdisziplinares Forschungszentrum (IFZ), Institut fur Pflanzenokologie, Gieben, Germany along with the Director ISHU, KU, Dr Bilquees Gul and the Vice Chancellor, KU, Professor Muhammad Ajmal Khan would address at the inaugural session. The conference aims to bring together leading academic scientists/researchers, UN organizations, public and private national and international organization, industries and policy makers to discuss in general the sustainable use of halophytes.

(i.e. naturally salinity tolerant plants of saline areas) and facilitate research to determine the efficacy of the ideas for halophytic green revolution to turn saline wastelands into a resource.