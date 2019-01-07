Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that the NAB has chalked out a comprehensive national anti-corruption strategy for logical conclusion of mega corruption white-collar crime cases by adopting the ‘Accountability for All’ policy as the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations have almost doubled as compared to the figures for the same period of 2017 to 2018.

He said that comparative figures for the last one year from Oct 2017 to Dec 2018 are indicative of hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB officers in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

The chairman said that the NAB was committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations across the board with iron hands. He said that NAB had established forensic science lab in the federal capital which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis which will be utilised for further improvements in the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respects.

Chairman NAB said that due to prescribed timeline of 10 months for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court, NAB has filed 440 corruption references from Oct 2017 to September 2018 which is a record achievement.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of combine investigation team in order to benefit from experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of director, additional director, investigation officer and a senior legal counsel has been put in place. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence official proceedings of NAB. He said that NAB had signed MoU with China to oversee the CPEC projects being completed in Pakistan.

He said that Transparency International, PILDAT, Mishal, Gillani and Gallop surveys and World Economic Forum had appreciated NAB’s efforts in eradication of corruption. NAB established over 50,000 character building societies in universities/colleges to create awareness against corruption which proved very successful and now young generation is aware about the ill effects of corruption and has joined hands with NAB to eradicate corruption from the country.