ISLAMABAD - New Year sales being offered by different brands in federal capital are attracting a large number of women customers who are buying dresses and other Winter accessories taking advantage of 50 percent to 70 percent sales. The month of December witnessed continuous sales due to Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam day and New Year celebrations and kept most of the women busy in buying Winter stuff for this season as well as to keep good stock for next year. Following the past trends, all the famous brands announce sale on every important occasion to attract the women customers who eagerly wait for sales to buy winter stock on affordable prices. “Wearing branded clothes after reduction in its prices has become a trend for most of the women especially working ones. Wearing branded dresses, even if these were not of good fabric or colour, has become a status symbol and our colleagues make fun of those who wear local fabric which sometime gives a weird feeling”, Naheed Qamar, a working woman said.

Talking to APP, she said, “I only purchase branded clothes during sales on important occasion as it is difficult to shop when rates are higher. Some brands offered good sales on the occasion of Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day, and New Year celebrations so December is the best month for shopping”.

On the other hand, such occasions also give an opportunity to the brands owners to earn good business through selling more items.

Another working woman, Leena Ameen said, “There was a time when these branded dresses were out of reach of the average customers like me. Thanks to inventors of replicas, the brands owners decreased the prices significantly and now everyone can afford to buy these”.

“Wearing nice dresses is the weakness of women and I hope this New Year will bring good sales of all the brands enabling the customers to have stock of good dresses for the next Winter season”, she added.

The sales on important occasions are not just limited to the dresses and shoes brands but famous eateries in capital have also started offering discounted deals for the food lovers.

Nawaz, a salesman at a famous brand shop said, “December is the month when majority of the customers visit our shop and buy maximum dresses due to consistent sale on three celebrations”.

“It is a perfect time to get maximum profit by selling a large number of dresses with offering even minimum discount”, he observed.