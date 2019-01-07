Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that if the PTI government did not take any step towards building Pakistan an Islamic state on the pattern of the state of Madina, the masses would not tolerate it for long.

He was addressing a press conference at Mansoora, at the end of the three day session of the JI central Shoora. Sirajul Haq said that no matter the PTI government desired it or not, the people of the country wanted the country to be in harmony with the noble objectives for which this country was achieved at the cost of thousands of lives.

He said that Pakistan was not merely a geographical entity, it was an ideology and the government should make honest efforts to fulfill its election promises in this respect.

He said the JI had welcomed PTIs election promises in this regard and also advised it to honestly implement these. However, he said, the half yearly performance of the government had not only been disappointing but on the other hand, there had been attempts to convert this country into a secular state.

The government’s opposition of the Bill seeking a ban on the use of liquor proved this. The JI chief said that the PTI had used the slogan of accountability for political purposes. Had it been serious in this respect, the dust in regard to accountability would have been cleared by now and a mechanism would have been finalized for the recovery of the plundered wealth from the corrupt.

He said the JI Shoora at its meeting, had approved the second phase of the JI’s Corruption Free drive and the party would launch a strong mass movement for ending corruption and the quick disposal of the mega corruption scandals.

Sirajul Haq said there was instability, confusion and bitterness in the country which showed that not only the masses, but the rulers were also not satisfied by their performance. He said the Prime Minister had himself hinted at before time elections and the Chief Justice of Pakistan had shown the mirror to the Punjab government.

The JI chief said that in spite of financial assistance from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the economy had not improved and the value of the rupee had fallen considerably. He said the people were even worried about the CPEC.

Sirajul Haq said that the former tribal areas had been practically abandoned after their merger with the Khyber P. The government had been totally silent about the relief package for the rehabilitation of these areas.

He called for a total implementation of the promises made to the tribal people including the release of the three per cent of the NFC and Rs. 125 billion package .