Share:

KARACHI - The anti-encroachment department of KMC continued demolition of 405 shops and office on the footpath and around the Karachi Zoo on Sunday.

These shops were given on rent by KMC in past which were now being removed. KMC was getting around Rs 50 million annually revenue from shops in account of rent, however, on the decision of the Supreme Court that all such constructions on footpaths, parks, drains and amenity plots must be removed and directives in this connection to federal, provincial and municipal organizations, KMC so far demolished more than 4 thousand shops and other structures in Saddar Empress Market, Burns Road, Jama Cloth Market, Dopatta Gali, Arambagh Market, Akbar Road, Bolton Market, Khori Garden and other areas.

Action at garden started on Saturday and continued on Sunday and the lifting of debris was also done with this work.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman was present during the operation hours and monitored the proceedings. Director Anti-Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui, Director Estate Tasneem Ahmed, Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad and other officers also present.

Talking with media the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that peaceful action is completed as Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar taking confidence the Traders’ Association and giving assurance to provide alternate shops on better place.

He said work will complete Sunday evening or on Monday. And full cleaning will take some time and then the wall and footpath will be constructed around Zoo.

He said the constructions inside Zoo will also be removed and only necessary constructions will be there for emergency purpose.

He said that the city needs to be cleaned from all encroachments from parks, drains, footpaths and amenity plots.

He said all constructions and structures made on footpaths, roads, streets, parks and drains are demolish on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Metropolitan Commissioner said this action was being carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court and all encroachments from footpaths, drains and parks will be removed. He said all illegal constructions will be removed.