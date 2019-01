Share:

The district administration sealed Taj Farm House in Cantonment area and arrested manager of a farmhouse in an operation against one-dish ban violators last on Saturday. On Raiwind Road, Mian Farm House was violating the one-dish ban, upon which government field officers took action and confiscated the food and submit application to police station against the accused. Similarly, district administration took action against Grand Marquee in Bahria Town and submitted application against manager Imran.