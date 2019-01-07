Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Civil Aviation Authority has restored licences of 15 pilots a day after suspending them. According to a notification of the Authority, the pilots have been allowed to fly aircrafts now. Their licences were suspended after they failed to submit their educational certificates. The decision to check educational certificates of the PIA pilots was in compliance to the Supreme Court’s directive. CAA has already dismissed several staff members of the national flag carrier whose educational certificates were found fake.