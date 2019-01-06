Share:

KAMALIA-Kamalia police claimed to have arrested a motorcycle snatcher within an hour here the other day.

Some unknown persons had robbed a citizen of his bike near Kamalia-Chichawatni Bypass. A team working under DSP Kamalia Nasir Nawaz took swift action and arrested the suspected robber within an hour.

DSP Nasir Nawaz told the media that the citizens of the area fully cooperated with the team led by SHO Kamalia Saddr Police Station to reach the culprit.

"Special teams against street crime are doing their job well. With the support of the public, police will soon be able to control the crime in the area," he stated.

UNFIT VEHICLES

ISSUED CHALLANS

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Aqsa Ghafoor, accompanied by Motor Vehicle Examiner, checked public transport vehicles on different routes in Kamalia tehsil here the other day.

She fined Rs20,000 to 17 vehicles that were unfit and poorly maintained while fitness certificates of eight vehicles were suspended due to improper maintenance.

The public transporters, who were found guilty of overcharging the passengers, were also issued challans by the RTA secretary.

Talking about the transport planning, Aqsa Ghafoor stated that road safety needed to be improved while all of the roads in Toba Tek Singh district, especially Chichawatni to Jhang should be made one-way only. Later, she put free light refractors on sugarcane tractor-trolleys to improve visibility during fog and at night.