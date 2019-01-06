Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Police arrested professional criminals during a crackdown in different areas of Bahawalpur district.

Police Station Musafirkhana, Channi Goth and Dhorkot in a crackdown on liquor dealers arrested criminals including Ameer Baksh, Younus and Ayub and recovered 206 litres of locally brewed liquor along with two active liquor brewing furnaces and equipment. Police Station Civil Lines recovered 15g of Charas from a woman namely Safia Bibi.

Police Station Uch Sharif in a crackdown on gamblers arrested Shahid, Suleiman, Akmal and Akhtar and recovered playing cards and Rs1,250 of stake money.

Police Station Saddr Hasilpur during interrogation from arrested criminals - Shahid and Javed - recovered two 30 bore pistols with nine rounds from their possession. The police registered cases against the criminals at respective police stations and started proceedings. District Police Officer Ameer Taimoor Khan said that the police would continue such operations against professional criminals and strict action would be taken against them.