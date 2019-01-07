Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation has received 88 proposals from 39 private firms in which they offered to share around 570,000 kanals of land across the country to execute the Prime Minister’s flagship ‘Naya Pakistan housing project’.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced his government’s ‘flagship’ project – Naya Pakistan Housing Programme – aimed at constructing 5 million houses for the low-income segments of society during the next five years soon after the formation of his government.

The FGEHF is preparing to build 150,000 housing units for government employees under the programme for which it had invited expression of interest (EOI) from private firms to launch joint venture projects.

In response, a total of 88 project proposals were submitted by 39 private companies, in which they offered around 570,000 kanals of land across the country to execute the project.

The proposed locations include 49 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Attock, 7 in Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan, 8 in Lahore, Kasur, Gujarat and Gujranwala, 7 in Quetta and Gawadar, 11 in Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu while a proposal to execute the same project in Gilgit-Baltistan was also received.

The Housing Foundation engages Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission to evaluate these proposals on technical and financial grounds and it has been agreed that an evaluation report would be submitted by SUPARCO within next 10 weeks. According to the agreed terms of references, the SUPARCO would evaluate these proposals in 5 stages.

Location of the proposed land, GIS map, financial, technical capacity of the bidder and land ownership documents will be examined and evaluated in first stage and the process is supposed to be completed in two weeks.

In second staged, the FGEHF would seek confirmation of ownership of proposed land from concerned revenue authorities while in third stage, the physical verification of the proposed project site would be carried out which includes evaluation of the cost of proposed raw land, access to the site, topography and terrain survey and availability of utility services.

The technical and financial aspects will be evaluated in fourth stage, which includes master planning of the project, design, drawing and specification of proposed houses or apartments and cost of the infrastructure, houses and apartments while separate evaluation report along with specific recommendations and draft letter of intent would be submitted in final stage against each proposal.

Sources inside the Housing Foundation informed this scribe that most of the proposals are incomplete while only few firms attached all the required documents with their applications.

However, when contacted, Director Admin FGEHF Sajid Manzoor Asadi, who supervised the whole move in last couple of months, explained that they had prepared multistage scrutiny process to evaluate these proposals to avoid waste of time.

“Only those proposals will be sent to the next stage, which fulfils the requirements while we will ask the sponsors of the remaining proposed projects to remove shortcomings and complete the documentation within given timeframe”, he said.

Asadi explained further that once the SUPARCO submits its comprehensive report, successful proposals will be presented before the technical committee, evaluation committee and steering committee one by one while a final approval or disapproval in to each proposal would be given by the executive board of FGEHF.