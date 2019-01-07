Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh rulers’ bid to curtail the powers of police shows their dictatorial mentality and desire to politicise the police department, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Commenting here Sunday on the issue of curtailment in powers of IGP Sindh, he said that to make the police department working like a personal servant is a conspiracy of the ruling party against the province of Sindh. He said the rulers want to control Sindh with police force but “we will not let them doing so”.

He said the Sindh government once again wanted to control the Sindh police through ministerial committee, which is dictatorship and inference into a free policing.

He said the PTI would fully oppose this move in the Assembly. He urged other opposition parties to support them to block such amendment. “The opposition should join hands against the anti-people steps of the PPP government,” he said.

“Sindh police was depoliticised in the period of IGP AD Khawaja, who worked hard to raise moral of the department. Khawaja presented suggestions to further improve the performance of Sindh police but the provincial rulers rejected them,” the PTI leader added.

Shaikh said Adviser to CM on information Barrister Murtaza Wahab has already made the anti-corruption department an ‘aunty corruption’ department, and like previous minister Sharjeel Inam Memon he has looted the Sindh information department with both hands. He added that there is no political standing of Wahab as the voters had already rejected him by giving just 4,000 votes, and now a ministerial committee has been formed on police powers under his chair which is a cruel joke.

Commenting on a speech of Asif Ali Zardari, Shaikh said it is shame that a ‘dacoit’ has announced proudly that he is booked in 50 cases. He said Zardari and his lackeys only believe in corruption and looting taxpayers, money. He added that Zardari is concerned only about the mills of the Omni Group and his mission is to serve Ayan Ali and the mission of Imran Khan is to serve the people.

Taking a jab at the PPP leadership, the PTI leader said that the thieves like Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the water of Sindh province is being stolen. He said Benazir Bhutto’s vision was not such low to declare people like Zardari as the heritage of her party.

He said those are afraid of their arrest would soon join Nawaz Sharif in Adyala Jail. He said the people have already noted defeat in the tone of Zardari and their lackeys in their political rallies and no one could save the corruption mafia from its logical end.

PM’s Turkey visit to be fruitful: MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Turkey will be beneficial.

In a statement issued here, Nusrat said that cooperation for mutual benefit of peace and prosperity and two way brotherly and historical relationships will be beneficial for public and economic development.

“They agreed to support each other on different forums such as Palestine crisis, peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, Issues of Afghanistan and other issues like mutual cooperation on health and education, commerce and trade and financial assistance,” she added.

The PTI lawmaker added that previous governments prioritised personal instead of country’s benefits during their foreign visits due to which Pakistan faced international loneliness. She said previous government was unable to appoint foreign minister for 5 years and Nawaz Sharif kept the portfolio of foreign ministry within himself, meanwhile the grasp of Foreign Ministry was also weak in the reign of Pakistan People Party and the country was far behind to establish relationships with outer world and they never presented the issue of Kashmir and Palestine on international forum properly.

Nusrat added that the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi are excellently presenting the point of view of Pakistan in foreign tours and they are giving priority to country’s interest.