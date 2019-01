Share:

Punjab Assembly is meeting here today at the Assembly chambers at 3 pm. Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi will chair the session which is likely to continue for two weeks. Questions relating to the departments of local government, forestry, wildlife and fisheries will be asked and answered by the ministers concerned during the question hour. The government will also introduce a bill, titled, Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Bill, 2019 in the Assembly.