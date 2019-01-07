Share:

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Brahim Diaz from Manchester City.

The Real Madrid website confirms that the 19-year-old from Malaga (southern Spain) has agreed to a six and a half years contract with them until June 2025. Madrid are thought to have paid around 17 million euros (1 euro = 1.14 US dollars) for the Spain Under-19 international, who will be officially presented to the press and fans in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Monday evening.

Diaz has made 5 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League, all of them as a substitute and has also played a handful of games in the League Cup, scoring two goals there.