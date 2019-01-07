Share:

Supreme Court has referred the Fake Bank Accounts Case to National Accountability Bureau for investigation.

In its short judgment on Monday, a three-judge bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered NAB to probe the case afresh in the light of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and complete the investigation within two months.

The court said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can summon any person for an investigation into the case and file references accordingly.

The top court ordered to exclude the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List and the JIT report.

The court also ordered to remove the names of Farooq H Naek and his family from the ECL.

The court observed that Murad Ali Shah should have been given the right to present his stance while the PPP chairman who was out of the country pursuing his studies had nothing to do with the businesses of his father.

Attorney-General Anwar Mansoor Khan told that the matter of placing names of 172 suspects on ECL was referred to Interior Ministry and progress on the issue is expected till Thursday.