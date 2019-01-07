Share:

LAHORE - Top court, top investigators, top accused.

This may sound rather unique, but it is really so.

A joint investigation team comprising nominees from the Federal Investigation Agency, ISI and MI investigated matters concerning the fake bank accounts of billions of rupees in which a former holder of Pakistan’s top constitutional office – Asif Ali Zardari – is allegedly involved. The JIT report is now with the Supreme Court of Pakistan which will decide the case.

The case is so serious that neither the accused nor the investigators can afford to be proved wrong.

In case the allegations could not be proved, competence of the investigators hailing from various agencies will stand challenged. Common people will get a justification to allege that they maligned the accused for their own motives.

But if the former president failed to prove his innocence, everyone will say that he did not change himself even after the death of his spouse – Benazir Bhutto. A negative verdict will also have serious consequences for the political future of the PPP, which has already lost significant political support because of the ‘performance’ of the leadership.

The PPP has already shrunk to Sindh, and there is little hope of it regaining its lost glory in the times ahead.

And since the decision has to come from the top court, nobody will be able to raise a finger at it.

The nation will eagerly wait for the outcome of the case.

Not many people remember that it was Sheikh Rashid who had given Mr Zardari the title of “Mr 10 Percent” during the 1988-90 rule of Benazir Bhutto. Sheikh was then very close to Mian Nawaz Sharif, who was the Punjab chief minister at the time.

Then PPP leader Khwaja Tariq Rahim tried to settle scores by calling the PML-N leadership “Mr Cent Percent”. But it did not work.

Mr 10 Percent label has been sticking to Mr Zardari since then.

He is strongly refuting the JIT allegations contained in the report submitted to the apex court.

At some public meetings addressed by him, the former president has alleged that he is being victimised.

He said he was not afraid of the cases being registered against him. “File 50 cases, not one”, he said, insisting that he would face all cases (and prove them wrong).

The PPP is, apparently, following a two-pronged strategy at present.

On the one hand it is refuting the allegations mentioned in the JIT report and on the other pointing out that the federation has been weakened. The party leadership is alleging that they are being victimised for their role in the enactment of the 18th constitutional amendment, as a result of which many subjects were transferred from the centre to provinces.

Whatever the final outcome of the matter, the PPP will face some tough times till the allegations against the former president and his sister are quashed by the apex court.

The PML-N leadership will also face some hard times.

While Mian Nawaz Sharif is in jail after being convicted, his brother Shehbaz Sharif is also facing NAB interrogation. Lately, a court has allowed the NAB to interrogate the former Punjab chief minister even in jail.

A number of Sharif family members are absconding and have no intention to return to Pakistan in the foreseeable future.

At the same time, a new JIT has been constituted to probe the 2014 Model Town tragedy in which more than a dozen people were killed in a police action. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ex-CM Shehbaz Sharif, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah Khan and many other important PML-N leaders may have to face serious consequences if the new JIT came up with findings against them.