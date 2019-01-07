Share:

QUETTA - At least 12 people including security personnel were injured in two bomb explosions in various districts of Balochistan on Sunday.

The extremists targeted Naib Tehsildar Abdul Malik Tareen with a bomb planted in a motorcycle outside his office near Pishin police lines.

At least 10 people including Naib Tehsildar Abdul Malik Tareen, two Levies personnel Salahuddin, Nisar Ahmad and seven citizens identified as Abdullah, Mehmood, Ishaq, Habibullah, Muhammad Akmal, Dilbar and Khan Muhammad were injured in the explosion.

Separately, a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and a civilian were injured when terrorist targeted a vehicle of FC through remote control bomb in Panjgur bazaar.

According to Levies sources, the explosion was occurred when a Levies Naib Tehsildar Bostan Abdul Karim Tareen along with his gunmen was passing through the area in a vehicle at Pishin’s Bypass. As a result, ten people including Naib Tehsildar Abdul Malik Tareen, his driver Salahuddin and his gunman Abdullah received injuries on the spot.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the victims were referred to Civil Hospital Quetta for further treatment in view of their critical condition after completing initial medical processes.

Nearby buildings were also damaged in the powerful blast.

Local administrations including police, Levies force and law enforcement agencies reached the site soon after the incident and cordoned off the area and started investigation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the incident of attack on security forces in Pishin. He said nefarious designs and coward attack of terrorists could not weaken the strong commitment and passion of the nation, said a press release issued in Quetta.

Jam Kamal directed concerned authorities to take all available measures to arrest those elements involved in the remote control explosions on security forces in Pishin for justice as soon as possible.

He ordered the health department to ensure all facilities to the injured during treatment and prayed for early recovery of the victims.

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia-Ullah Lango also condemned the incident of Pishin blast and directed concerned officials to submit report after completion of investigations process.

He was talking to media after visiting the Civil Hospital Quetta soon after the blast in Pishin.

The home minister said such cowardly attack has not weaken nation moral and our security forces, war is continued against terrorists in the country including Balochistan till their ending from the areas, saying that our brave security forces are investigating the matter to bring the suspects to justice at any cost.

“Terrorist attacks in Balochistan are linked to Afghanistan,” he said, adding that United Nation would make formulation of a task force for Afghanistan in order to maintain peace there, because peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan including Balochistan.

Earlier, he visited the Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire after the treatment of injured victims and prayed for their early recovery.

In the other incident, at least two persons, including a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, were injured in an explosion near an FC camp in Panjgur on Sunday.

According to security forces, a remote control explosive device planted in a motorcycle parked near the FC camp went off when an FC vehicle was passing by. FC personnel Zawan and a civilian Abdul Waheed were injured, who were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Panjgur.

Levies Force personnel reached the venue of the blast and condoned off the area.

Meanwhile, Eagle Squad Force has apprehended two suspects in injured condition after exchange of fire in Quetta’s Sariab area on Sunday.

According to police sources, Eagle Squad Force personnel were patrolling at Sariab Road when the suspects riding a motorbike opened fire at them. In retaliation by personnel of Eagle Squad Force both the suspects were arrested along with pistol in injured condition, said a press release.

Later, the suspects were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Further investigation was underway.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia-Ullah Lango appreciated personnel of Eagle Squad Force on taking action against suspects on time at Sariab Road.