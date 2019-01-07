Share:

Talal Nadir Afridi Nephew of State Minister for Interior Shahryar Afridi has been arrested for possessing drugs.

He along with his two friends was sent to jail following the registration of FIR against them.

As per FIR, police tried to intercept a suspicious car but the accused sped away it to escape police. The police chased the car, stopped and searched it. Over half kilogram charas was recovered from the car. One among the accused persons gave his address of minister colony Islamabad and he is the nephew of state minister for interior.

Muhammad Ramzan investigation officer of Jand police told a private TV channel that the accused were arrested and sent to jail.

The sources said that Talal Nadir Afridi has been released from jail on bail.

Reacting to arrest of Talal Nadir Afridi under the charges of possession of drugs, the interior ministry said in a statement that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is fighting a war against corruption, terrorism, land mafia and drug mafia and state minister for interior Shahryar Afridi is spear heading this fight.

All including minister, advisor or worker of PTI are equal before law. Law will take its own course no matter if someone is the minister or his relative.