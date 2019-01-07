Share:

The Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurated the 'Sindh Pensioners Centre' at Accountant General Office.

He praised the efforts of Accountant General Sindh and his team for taking initiative for providing hassle-free pension to the old - age retired employees of Government of Sindh, under one roof. Ismail showed his gratitude towards the Controller General Accounts for providing direct credit system to pensioners through which they get their monthly pensions directly into bank accounts their choice.

He showed his satisfaction upon the pace of AG office for converting more than 50% of the pensioners from manual pension to direct credit system (DCS) within a short period of time. He said, "The pension payments are not only the financial benefit for the retired employees but the token of appreciation for their years long service for the organisation they had served." He then asked the secretaries of the government of Sindh to come forward and extend cooperation with the AG Sindh to keep this system running successfully.

The Sindh Pension Centre is first of its kind under the administrative setup of Controller General of Accounts and it has been planned to replicate in all Sindh as well. In his welcome speech the Accountant General Sindh Ghufran Memon thanked the Governor Sindh for gracing the occasion to highlight the importance of this event.

He gave a brief presentation of overall system of the AG Sindh with a special emphasis on the Sindh Pension Centre for hassle-free pension under one roof. He told that this centre will give a great relief to the pensioners of Sindh government and they would be able to get their pensions within the shortest possible time after submitting the case in AG Sindh.