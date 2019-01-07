Share:

KARACHI - The Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Khawar Saeed Jamali said that it is wrongly assumed that doctors do not fulfill their duty.

If this was true then how these big hospitals are operating in the country? He expressed his views while talking as the Chief Guest at the golden jubilee celebrations of the 1968 graduating batch. The ceremony was attended by the PRO-Vice Chancellor of Dow University Prof. Mohammad Masroor, Principal of Dow Medical College Prof. Kartar Dawani and family members of the graduates of 1968 batch.

Prof Khawar Saeed Jamali said that doctors who serve humanity do not get their legal status which blocks the paths of their development and growth. This is the reason, the talent of our country is moving abroad.

He said that most of you know that along with higher education, the doors of development and growth are opened for the people coming abroad. While in Pakistan, the doctors do not get reward of their service. The basic wrongdoing is that if a case gets complicated due to human error, the hospitals are sealed. As a result of this, a bad image and reputation is created for that particular hospital and the doctor. The doctors who save human lives day and night are criticized for the rest of their life. He further added that special packages should be set up for the doctors working in Pakistan so that the fresh graduates may get motivated to live and serve their own country. Medical graduates of the batch 1968 arrived in Pakistan from Britain, America, Canada, Iran and other countries to participate in the event.

In the end, the chief guest and the Principal of Dow Medical College, Prof Dr Kartar Dawani gave shields and ajraks to participants. Prior to the distribution of shields, the graduates shared their 50-year-old memories at DMC.

Participants expressed their views and said that those days were the most precious and unforgettable days that were spent at Dow Medical College. The memories we relived today strengthened us all. It is all because of this institute what we are today. The 1968 graduates enjoyed the meet-up with their fellows and thanked the Principal for arranging the event.