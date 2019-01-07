Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s biggest Coke Food Festival 2019 would be held in the federal capital from January 11 to January 13. Having found huge success last year, the festival is going to be a lot bigger and better, said organizer of the festival. He said that just like last year, food festival will feature a lot of food from restaurants and eateries from the capital as well as other cities of Pakistan. He said that the festival management is expecting a great response from people of Islamabad. He further said that although Lahore was a huge success, the amount of stalls coke festival has been able to attract is testament to its success in Islamabad.

“We have big number of food stalls in place here in Islamabad and the variety of food is mind boggling, we even have Japanese food available here,” he said. He said that it would be great to see the unusually quite Islamabad brighten up with these festivals.