Share:

LAHORE: Punjab agriculture department is organizing Horti Expo 2019 on January 21 and 22 at Expo Centre here for development of horticulture products in the country. A spokesman of the department said on Sunday that the expo would be an ultimate opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop linkages with international stakeholders for development and export of horticulture products in Pakistan. He further said the event would be a commitment of the department to promote Pakistan as a land of investment and opportunities for growth of horticulture trade in domestic and international markets and to initiate a collaborative dialogue between passionate minds that visualize a prosperous future.