UAE and Pakistan have expressed their determination to enhance the current defence and security cooperation, and work together for countering terrorism, and collaborate in the sectors of training, joint exercises and defence production, following an official visit of UAE Armed Forces Deputy Supreme Commander Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan on Sunday.

Reportedly, both sides examined critical ways to formulate effective policies for an enhancement in trade between the two countries.

Besides, the meetings explored various aspects of political, economic, investment and developmental relations and the possibility of enhancing them in multiple vital sectors, as well as intensifying coordination on new opportunities that serve the aspirations of the two countries.

Regarding reduction in “white-collar” crimes, money laundering, the two leaders have directed concerned authorities to expedite the finalization of the Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement.

PM Imran Khan expressed his gratitude to the UAE for taking an interest of investing in Pakistan’s oil and gas, logistics, ports and construction sectors.

Furthermore, the two countries have agreed to work closely for achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan and the entire region.