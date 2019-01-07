Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan would further deepen the already cordial relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad, he said the United Arab Emirates would build an oil refinery in Pakistan and talks for the huge investment were finalized during the visit of the Crown Prince.

The Minister said the UAE has already announced three billion dollars cash support to help Pakistan overcome its balance of payment crisis while the provision of oil facility on deferred payment is under discussion.

He said the two countries have very close and fraternal relations and UAE has supported Pakistan in critical time as its leadership considers the country as their second home.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, the Information Minister said Pakistan will play its due role to resolve the issues among brotherly Muslim countries of the Middle East.

He said with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf coming into power, Pakistan has gained its past importance internationally and its role in resolving regional issues is being acknowledged.