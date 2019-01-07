Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi said on Sunday that without the cooperation of Sindh government, the development projects and other work in Karachi cannot be materialised.

Speaking to the media, the president seconded the stance of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and asserted that that the provincial government is not cooperating with the federal government. “I will try to get the cooperation.”

Arif Alvi said that the Federal and Sindh government have to act jointly for the accomplishment of the proposed package for Karachi including prioritizes infrastructure development, water and sanitation, and environment. He said that such healthy activities should be held after regular intervals.

The president visited the Bike rally held from Shahra-e-Faisal to governor house, while Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also with him. President Alvi assured of his efforts to initiate the work on development packages for Sindh especially Karachi. “For those packages to work, the Sindh government has to work with the federal government because work cannot be done in Karachi without the provincial government’s cooperation,” he added. Two days earlier, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval of funds of worth rupees 50bn for Karachi’s development.

“The funds of Rs. 50bn, released by the prime minister, would be utilized to resolve the city’s prolonged issues,” the governor further said that the federal government intends to start work to improve infrastructure in the city and to lift the garbage that has marred the beauty of the city.

Ismail said work would also start soon to lift the debris of encroachments that have been razed to the ground in an ongoing anti-encroachment drive, in light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

Talking about the transport projects, he said that the Green Line Bus Service will be fully functional within 4 to 6 months, adding that the work on the project by the federal government has been completed.

Separately, President Dr Arif Alvi underlined the need for promotion of healthy social and cultural activities among the youth for creating awareness about the rich and versatile culture of the country.

Talking to media persons at the Harley Davidson Bikes Show here at the Governor House, the president appreciated the Sindh governor for holding socio-cultural events and hoped for arranging of more literary and cultural activities.

He said, “Like elsewhere in the world, the city of Karachi has a large number of vintage and classic bike lovers. These guys love their bikes more than anything else and take care of them as their precious possessions.”

The exhibition of vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes was held with the support of Distinguished Bike Lovers Club. More than 50 vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes maintained by their owners from across the country in spick and span condition, were showcased.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes show had been organised to aware the new generation about gradual improvement in the history of bikes manufacturing.

The show’s purpose was to draw the people’s attention towards the technology and evolution of bikes, he added. He appreciated the spirit of bike lovers and their attachment with the bikes. Vintage and Classic Bikes ranging from Harley Davidson 1200-3500 were the centre of attraction as the visitors could be seen taking selfies with the same in the background.

“We used to enjoy seeing such bikes in movies, pictures and on the Internet. I am elated to be part of the festival,” a lady visitor said this while expressing her sentiments.