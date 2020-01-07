Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has nominated 178 officers of graede-18 of different service groups for 29th Mid-Career Management course at the National Institute of Management Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, 13 officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service, 16 officers of the Police Service of Pakistan, 11 officers of the Secretariat Group, seven officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, seven officers of Foreign Service of Pakistan Group, eight officers of Inland Revenue Service, 10 officers of Pakistan Customs Service and nine officers of Ministry of Defence Production, three officers of the Information Group and four officers of Ministry of Defence have been nominated for the course.

It also said that five officers of Federal Board of Revenue, two officers of Ministry of Narcotics Control, four officers of Election Commission of Pakistan, four officers of Intelligence Bureau, five officers of National Accountability Bureau and 22 officers of Government of Balochistan have also been nominated for the course.

The course will start from February 3 and the nominated officers may report to the NIMs Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi on January 31. The nominated officers have also been advised to submit their medical reports to the concerned institutes.

The notification further said that according to the revised promotion policy if an officer is nominated for the mandatory training and he or she declines to proceed for two consecutive training courses, he or she would forfeit their right to get promotion. In case of any withdrawal of nomination either by the department or by the officer, the officer concerned will be responsible if it adversely affects his or her promotion prospects, the notification said.