AUSTRALIA-Rain has fallen in fire-ravaged parts of Australia and temperatures have dropped - but officials have warned that blazes will “take off” again.

Sooty rain fell down the east coast, from Sydney to Melbourne, with “torrential” rain reported in some parts of New South Wales (NSW).

But on Sunday night officials warned temperatures would rise by Thursday.

They also said huge fires in Victoria and New South Wales could meet to create a larger “mega blaze”.

“There is no room for complacency,” NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned on Monday.

“This morning it is all about recovery, making sure people who have been displaced have somewhere safe.”

Despite the respite, haze pollution remained dangerously high. Victoria’s Bureau of Meteorology warned that visibility in Melbourne was less than 1km (0.62 miles) in many parts of the city and its surroundings.

The easing of conditions meant valuable supplies could be taken to affected areas.

The army said it had sent supplies, personnel, and vehicles to Kangaroo Island off near the city of Adelaide in South Australia. The island has been devastated by bushfires, with two people killed last week.

Hundreds more properties destroyed at the weekend. Rural towns and major cities saw red skies, falling ash and smoke that clogged the air.

But by Monday there were no emergency warnings, following the weather change. Victoria state had 25 “watch and act” alerts and South Australia one “watch and act” alert.

On Monday morning, there were only around 10km between a blaze in Victoria’s Corryong and two burning at Kosciuszko National Park in NSW.

“This will be a changing, dynamic situation,” he said, warning it was “inevitable” the fires would join across the border.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said A$2bn ($1.4bn; $1.1bn) would be committed to recovery over the next two years.