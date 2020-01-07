Share:

SARGODHA-Punjab Chief Secretary Ma (r) Azam Suleman warned on Monday that those officers showing poor performance will be held accountable, emphasizing that bureaucracy should work diligently and extend respect and honour to the masses.

“The present government has fixed its preference and vision and now officers will be responsible for materialise,” Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman stated while chairing a high level meeting of administrative officers here at circuit house on Monday.

The CS reminded that the period of one moth has lapsed and now the directives regarding “change” should be felt and seen in the government offices.

Azam Suleman emphasized on the officer to act upon the open door policy. He urged the SDPOs and Assistant Commissioners to arrange joint open courts for the resolution of public grievances and also joint visits to vegetable and fruit markets. He pointed out that hundred percent zero tolerance policy is being implemented against corruption and the government stands only with honest and upright officers. He ordered to continue anti-encroachment operations, asking the officers to lay hand on influential persons in the initial stage. The chief secretary reiterated to rectify the traffic problems and parking system to address traffic problems being faced by the citizens.