QUETTA - Provincial capital and several parts of Balochistan received heavy rain and snowfall on Monday which turned the weather cold. According to Met Office, the rain was recorded in respective areas of province including Quetta, 31 mm, Pishin 27 mm, Muslim Bagh, 25 mm, Sibi, 20 mm, Chaman, 20 mm, Dalbandin 17 mm, Ziarat 14 mm, Zhob, 11 mm, Bakhan, 8 mm, Nukundi, Khuzdar and Lorali 6.6 mm. According to reports, northern areas of Balochistan including mountainous areas of Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Harnai and Pishin received rain along with snowfalls whereas Ziarat received 6 inches snowfalls. The officials have asked the people to avoid traveling during snow falls. The traffic was also suspended at Pak- Afghan borders near Zhob due to snowfall which was opened for smooth traffic by Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) after hectic efforts for provision of facilities. The Met Office predicted more rain and snowfall in Quetta, Zirarat and other areas of northern and central Balochistan in the next 24 hours. Provincial Minister Mir Zia Ullah Longove had directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to remain high alert to cope with rain and snowfall related incident on emergency basis in order to provide relief to people in the province. Some people are enjoying rainy weather in Quetta’s parks including Liaqat Bagh, Askari Park and National Hazarganji Park. Talking to APP on Monday, Muhammad Sami who was student of ninth class said he and his friends would go to National Park to enjoy rainy weather. Abdul Hanan, a student of a local mentioned that the rain would reduce different diseases including flue and illness from the province because diseases were increasing in the respective area of Balochistan due to lack of rain. Muhammad Arif resident of Sairab said the people were suffering difficulties due to low pressure of gas in cold weather and rain along with snowfalls. Abdul Basid who is farmer said the rain is blessing of Allah which would eliminate prolong drought of Balochistan.