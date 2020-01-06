Share:

LAHORE-Actors on screen, especially when portraying young characters ‘in love’ are in a constant battle. The enthusiasm of young love has to be depicted without going over-the-top in their mannerisms. It’s a hard balance to strike, but when two actors find it together, it feels like a fairy-tale.

Going by the first look of their upcoming drama Pyar Ke Sadqay, Yumna Zaidi, and Bilal Abbas Khan are on to something special. This is their first drama together; however, by the looks of it, they have fitted right into their quirky roles.

The recently released two promos tell a story of young love. Yumna Zaidi, as Mahjabeen is swooning over her love. It seems as if she is living in a dream and, by extension, is clumsy in reality. Missing her dance steps, tipping him over while trying to show affection, and then fretting over his response, its playful yet not cartoonish in any way. Goofy but not icky.

While Bilal Abbas Khan as Abdullah is fully rejoicing and perhaps even playing on this attention. The mischievous look he gives at the end reflects a fair bit about what kind of character this will be. There is certainly more to him than meets the eyes. Without these hints, this could have been just another romantic play. However, Bilal’s character offers intrigue, which has certainly caught our attention.

Together, they shine on the screen. Is her dream too good to be true? Is he a naturally shy boy who is easily offended, or is he a tad bit cunning? Will the geeky and inelegant ways to show warmth push him away?

Some might feel a little bit of empathy towards Mahjabeen, especially given one of Abdullah’s reaction. Others might see their own relationship reflecting in this upcoming drama.

It will be interesting to see where this story leads us. How pliable Mahjabeen is, and how long will Abdullah enjoy this spell over her. Where they find the equilibrium of their relationship is something that will keep us all glued to the screens.

Bilal comes into this role after his critically acclaimed role in Cheekh while Yumna with Ishq Zahe Naseeb also impresses everyone. However, their characters in Pyar Ke Sadqay are quite off-beat.