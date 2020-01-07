Share:

LAHORE - Animal rights activist Sarah Gandapur has stressed the need for protecting stray animals. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Monday, she urged the government and civil society to give due rights to shelter less animals. “Street animals are shot dead and even given horrible death by poisoning. Neither they are given any food nor shelter. Instead they are treated as something ugly. Children can often be seen stoning them or hurting them. Is this how the State of Madina will look like in 21st century? We need new laws in Pakistan, especially Punjab to protect animal rights,” Sara Gandapur said. “Pakistan is also members of OIE, International Animal Health Organisation and we have made commitments to give all animals five basic rights. Letting animals have a right to live without fear is an important factor in those rights. We have to work towards their welfare,” she said. She explained: “We need to stop dog culling which is inhumane and switch to TNVR which is practiced in civilized Muslim countries like Turkey. For that, we have to launch awareness campaign in general public to address their fears about strays. We have to make shelters for street animals like we made Panahgahs for homeless. Animal lovers will help and support government to run it. This is our basic demands from the government. We know Imran Khan cannot solve the Kashmir issue overnight but it is in his power to stop cruelty against voiceless creatures,” she said.