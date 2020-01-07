Share:

Reportedly the opposition and ruling parties have not agreed upon the names of the CECP proposed by each other. Don’t they find anyone out of the 6 names a man of integrity? Why must they insist upon the man of their own choice, do they expect from him an out of turn favour or some unjust decision? Isn’t it something very strange? Nomination and NOT mutual selection of such important personage should be done purely on merit and NOT by mutual selection. And I think the senior most available retired Justice of the high or superior courts should be nominated for such posts as ALL judges of the High and Superior Courts of Pakistan are honourable and just judges or else they shouldn’t have been one in the first place.

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi.