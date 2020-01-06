Share:

Jazz successfully conducts 5G tests

ISLAMABAD - Jazz has successfully tested out the fifth generation of mobile technology. In its effort to lead the digitalization journey in Pakistan, the 5G trials of Jazz aimed to test the improvement in performance of the network as a result of this technology. When launched, 5G will meet the evolving needs of tomorrow’s customers. These trials were conducted at Jazz’s Digital Headquarters in Islamabad, where average download speeds of 1452 Mbps and upload speed of 68 Mbps was achieved along with successful HD Voice &Video calls. Jazz CEO Amir Ibrahim, talking about the successful 5G trials, said, “We are pleased with the initial 5G trials and are ready to fast track the technology across Pakistan, whenever the process gets initiated by the government. These trials showcase our commitment towards a digital Pakistan, which is why we have been the frontrunners in deploying the latest mobile technology.” “Successful conclusion of these 5G trials is a matter of pride for us as we have always strived to provide the latest technologies to the masses,” said Jazz CTO Khalid Shehzad. “Our network is spread throughout Pakistan and once the pre-requisites are set for the commercial launch of 5G in the country, Jazz will ensure no one is left behind in attaining the benefits this next-gen technology will offer.” Jazz is already Pakistan’s fastest mobile network, as certified by Ookla through their Speedtest Award™ which the operator has won three times in a row.

Comsats headquarters arranged lecture

ISLAMABAD - Prof Dr Sohail, Hussain Naqvi, Rector University of Central Asia, former executive director of the Higher Education Commission, delivered a lecture on the topic of Ranking and Universities – Importance and Challenges at COMSATS headquarters in Islamabad. Almost fifteen vice chancellors from the public, private sector universities, senior academicians, and several former employees of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan attended this lecture. The Inter-University Consortium jointly organized this seminar for the Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS), Commission on Science & Technology for Sustainable Development in the South, and International Center for Training and Development. In his seminar, Prof Naqvi discussed various ranking parameters from the perspective of multiple yardsticks used by the global ranking organizations. According to him teaching, research, and institutional reputations are the significant factors Pakistani academic has to focus on. Mainly he appreciated new educational setups making fast progress. Dr. Naqvi also shared his experiences of serving the LUMS and bringing it in the ranking limelight. Dr. Naqvi seminar followed with recognition of universities achieving significant status in recent. National coordinator IUCPSS, Mr. Murtaza Noor, introduced consortium member universities rising steadily in their ranking status. Appreciation shields were awarded to International Islamic University, Quaid-e-Azam University, and the University of Malakand for their best performance in the year 2020 ranking.

Before the seminar, Prof Dr Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS, addressed the participants about the challenges Pakistani academia is facing for faculty and certain obstacles from the governance side. He advised the Vice Chancellors and academic leaders to devise strategies for accommodating intellectuals and skilled workforce in the country, particularly in the backdrop of CPEC. The ceremony concluded with a session on the appreciation of Prof Dr. Sohail H Naqvi’s accomplishments in the area of academic leadership. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor National Skills University Islamabad and Founding Chairperson of IUCPSS, give a brief overview of Dr. Naqvi’s vision on Universities Building Communities and patronization of Dr. Naqvi in the establishment of the IUCPSS. The citation for the award reads, “It’s a great day for the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Science to celebrate the accomplishments of Prof. Dr. Syed Sohail Hassan Naqvi Rector of the University of Central Asia. We fully realize that even the best-written commendation about this academic leader can hardly touch ample corners of this highly dynamic stewardship in education. He believes in excellence and inspires contemporary academic leaders across the world with a triangle of beautiful words, “Just do it.” Pakistan is a fortunate country to have leaders like Prof. Naqvi, with whom we are all together. People in the higher education sector have beautiful memories of his real-time informed decision making and appropriate implementation.”

Everyone in the seminar and recognition ceremony appreciated efforts of Mr. Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, the IUCPSS for steering it successfully in spite of turbulent times. All the Vice Chancellors, along with Prof. Dr. Junaid Zaidi, Prof. Dr. Sohail Naqvi, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, founding chairperson of the IUCPSS urged the need for many more academic consortia like IUCPSS, an example to follow.