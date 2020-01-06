Share:

Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police have collected more than Rs20 million fines in the year 2019 by issuing fine tickets to owners of motorcycles and vehicles on charges of violating parking rules, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

During the process, the special lifter squads performed very well by lifting vehicles and motorcycles over wrong parking, double parking and no parking, he said.

According to him, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has formed special squads and deployed them in all major points of city ordering to take stern action against the violators of parking laws.

Taking action, the special squads and other traffic wardens handed over fine tickets to 35,417 vehicles and 70,170 motorcycles for violating of parking laws and collected fine from them.

He said the lifter staff acted very well during the whole year against the violators on directions of Chief Traffic Officer.

He added the City Traffic Police have also started operations against the illegal parking lots across the city following orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik and Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf in order to provide a hustle free road to the commuters.

The roads where operation against illegal parking was conducted included Murree Road, Airport Road, Adiala Road, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Misrial Road, Judicial Complex, Jhelum Road, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Circular Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other areas, he added.

He said the education wing of traffic police also organized seminars and special sessions in educational institutions and on roads to create awareness among the road users about traffic laws.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf, in a message, requested people to abide by the traffic laws for a safe journey.