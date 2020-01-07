Share:

KARACHI - Customs authorities on Monday recovered smuggled clothes worth millions of rupees in Karachi.

As per details, the authorities in a raid at a shopping mall situated at Karachi’s Tariq Road, recovered smuggled clothes when it was being moved from the mall. The clothes were loaded in more than five trucks, when the team reached the spot. The customs team faced resistance, but managed to seize the smuggled item.

The customs authorities said the clothes worth millions of rupees was hidden away in several shops of the mall.

Earlier on December 18, customs authorities had seized Indian-origin beauty product at the Port Qasim in Karachi.

The seized body cream weighted over 4500 kilogrammes and worth upto Rs 3.3 million. “The cream was imported by an agent of a Lahore-based firm,” they had said adding that the documents showed that the cream was imported from European Union.

The authorities had seized all the material and further action was underway to nab culprits involved in it.