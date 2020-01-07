Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-member Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chaired by Director General Law on Monday summoned the ruling party’s lawyers on January 13 in the foreign funding case against PTI.

The committee held its 50th meeting to scrutinize the data provided by the ruling party and the evidences of foreign funding by the petitioner and former one of the founding members of PTI.

Meanwhile, addressing the media outside the ECP, the petitioner Akbar S Baber said that the scrutiny committee had held its 50 meetings but it has not completed its task yet.

He said that the ECP was dysfunctional for the last one month; saying that it was the constitutional responsibility of the government to take immediate steps to make the ECP functional.

He urged to make open the proceedings of the committee as the people wanted to see what was going on in the country.

Akbar, a disgruntled founding member of the PTI, had filed the foreign funding case in 2014, alleging that nearly $3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies and that money was sent through illegal ‘hundi’ channels from the Middle East to the accounts of ‘PTI employees’. He had also alleged that the foreign accounts that used to collect funds were concealed from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP.