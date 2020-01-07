Share:

LAHORE - A representative delegation of the All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association led by its President Mir Behroz Baloch called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan was rich in numerous mineral resources and there was a lot of potential in the mineral sector of the Punjab province. He said it was the need of the hour to utilize the mineral resources for the overall betterment of the country. He said mineral resources will be utilized for public welfare and this would develop the mineral sector and create jobs.

“Various reforms have been introduced by the government to promote the mineral sector on modern lines,” he said. The chief minister observed that environmental impact of local coal use should be monitored as smog and pollution have emerged as a major challenge. The government has taken different steps to overcome smog and environmental pollution and the brick-kilns are being transferred to zigzag technology, he said, adding that alternate model proposed by the All Pakistan Mines & Minerals Association for brick-kilns will be examined as well.

He said a composite policy has been devised for leasing out mines and ease of doing business policy has been adopted in the province. The chief minister assured that necessary facilities will be provided to the mining sector, adding that a committee comprising of mines, environment, industries and forests departments’ officials will submit recommendations for the solution of problems being faced by the mining sector. The decision would be made in the light of feasible recommendations to move forward in this regard, he assured. The delegation apprised the chief minister about the problems being faced by the mining industry and the chief minister pledged to solve their genuine problems on a priority basis. The delegation comprised of Chairman Lakhra Coal Field Sindh Mir Abdul Samad, Haji Zar Nawaz Khan, Pir Bakhsh Rajan, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Pervaiz Laeeq, Fateh Shah Arif, Noor Badeeni, Sheikh Aziz, Sheikh Inam, Haji Rahat, Amjad Khan Jagwal and others. Provincial secretaries of mines, environment and forests departments were also present on this occasion.

CM SEEKS REPORT ON FIRE

AT CAMP JAIL

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the officials to investigate a fire incident at Camp Jail, Lahore.

He sought a report from ACS (Home) within 24 hours directing that reasons of fire should be identified through a comprehensive investigation.

CM CALLS CABINET MEETING

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has called Punjab cabinet meeting on January 7 (today) at his office to review the 19-points agenda.

OFFERS CONDOLENCES

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of the son of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.