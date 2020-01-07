Share:

Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim, a renowned jurist and former chief election commissioner passed away on Tuesday in Karachi. Ebrahim held a number of posts throughout his career in government functionaries as well as in the profession of law.

Ebrahim, a former Supreme Court judge, was appointed as the CEC on 23 July, 2012, by former president Zardari after being approved by a parliamentary panel

The May 11, 2013 general elections and the presidential election were held during his tenure.

He was born on February 12, 1928. The renowned jurist has also served as the governor Sindh.

He was appointed as the federal law minister in the caretaker set-up that was consequently formed after Farooq Leghari dismissed former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's government in 1996.

Most of his services are remembered for his visionary role. He was also amongst the very few Judges who refused to take oath under Provisional Constitutional Order required to legitimise rule of Zia Ul-Haq. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto appointed Ebrahim as Attorney General of Pakistan.