LAHORE - Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry chaired meeting of cabinet committee on sugar sector on Monday to review matters relating to cane crushing and demand & supply of sugar. Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood, Cane Commissioner Punjab Wajid Ali Shah, representatives of Agriculture Department and Special Branch, Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) Nauman Ahmed Khan and members of the association attended the meeting. Food Minister said that government was taking measures for safeguarding the interests of sugarcane growers and millers. He gave proposal of fixing the price of sugar with the consultation of PSMA and federal government. PSMA will urge closed sugar mills to start crushing and issue permits.