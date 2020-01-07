Share:

LAHORE - GC University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem held a meeting to discuss collaboration between the two institutions to promote good governance and transparency at the GCU. The vice chancellor informed the NAB about the newly-formed audit committee for inquiry into the report regarding foreign faculty hiring programme at the University’s Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS). “The audit committee included among others two deans, treasurer, additional registrar and resident auditor,” Prof Zaidi said. Director General Shahzad Saleem appreciated the actions and assured the Vice Chancellor for their cooperation in all internal enquiries by the university. The NAB director general presented a souvenir to the vice chancellor, while Prof Zaidi presented a shield to Shahzad Saleem.