Islamabad-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan narrowly escaped unhurt in a road traffic accident near Sunday Bazaar area in G-9 Sector, informed police spokesman on Monday.

The official car top cop was boarding in damaged badly but the IGP and driver remained unhurt, he added.

According to him, IGP Amir Zulfiqar Khan along with official squad was cruising to his office when all of sudden a car being driven by a female came in the middle of road from parking lots of Sunday Bazaar. The driver of IGP hardly took a sharp turn in a bid to avoid colliding with the other car and pushed brakes when another car coming from behind smashed into the official car of IGP, he said. The IGP remained unhurt but other two cars damaged badly, he said. On a question, he replied police freed the female car driver and no action was taken against her.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of constable Muhammad Ishaq of Islamabad police who embraced martyrdom in confrontation with robbers offered in his native town here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

A floral wreath was laid on the grave of the martyred cop by the Islamabad police officials on behalf of IGP Amir Zulfiqar Khan. Later on, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)/SDPO Golra Sector Khalid Awan called on family members of martyred cop and offered fateh for the departed soul of cop.

On the other hand, Lohi Bher police officials claimed to have arrested five dacoits for their involvement in street crimes and seized cash, weapons and police uniforms from their possession. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed told media that the five dacoits were involved in street crimes and they used to rob people in disguise of police officials. He said cases were registered against the criminals and further investigation was on.