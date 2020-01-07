Share:

SARGODHA -Punjab Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir on Monday ruled out any political interference in the working of the police, saying that reforms have been initiated in the department according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was talking to the media at RPO office Sargodha on Monday. The IG Police termed that image and credibility of the police could never be improved with fake encounters, warning that he would never favour any extra-judicial step at all.

He said that special measures have been chalked out for the provision of quality service to the public, claiming more than 3.5 million people have already been reaping fruit of the modern facilities being provided in police stations throughout the province. He lauded that the police are performing their duty day and night to protect the honour, property and lives of citizens.

To a quarry, the IGP said that he did not know about his transfer and Allah knows better about it. RPO Afzal Ahmed Kousar, DPO Amara Ather, ASP Ahmed Shah and others officer were also present on the occasion.