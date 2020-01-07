Share:

At this rate, Fawad Chaudhry will not be invited to social functions at all – two weddings, two journalists slapped. Such ill-tempered behavior is intolerable in any normal functional human being, but coming from a Federal Minster and seasoned politician of the ruling party it becomes inexcusable. Justifications invoking “honor” and “passion” may have worked in one-off exceptional circumstance, but committing the same crime, in the same circumstance makes it a serial offence, and Fawad Chaudhry a serial offender.

Imran Khan promised the nation a “Riyasat of Medina”, administered by wise and honest men – this is sadly far from it. Ministers of this government have been chastised time and again for uncouth language and behavior, at physical assault the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government must draw a hard, red line.

What makes the whole incident more galling is the fact that instead of apologizing and recognizing his mistake considering the gravity and prestige of his office, Fawad Choudhry has stuck to his guns without a glimmer of remorse. He still claims that his integrity deserves physical protection by his own hand and that the journalists who got attack somehow deserved it for publishing stories about them. When asked whether he thought he did the right thing, Chaudhry said: “Of course. It was my right. When you level such allegations anyone will react.”

Anyone will not react. They will not break the law and trust in the judicial system to clear their name.

This medieval mentality cannot continue, certainly not when it is present in the Cabinet itself. If not for his multiple previous infractions, for this, Mr Fawad Chaudry must face some accountability.