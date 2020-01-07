Share:

Javaid Zarif planned to visit New York on 9 January to address the Security Council on the killing of his country's top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the fact that the United States has denied him the visa he needs to take part in the UN Security Council meeting in New York on 9 January.

On Twitter, Zarif said the act "paled in comparison" to what US President Donald Trump had already done and threatened to do, including claiming to have targeted several "cultural sites" within Iran.

On the visa denial itself, Zarif said: "But what are they really afraid of? Truth?"

​Foreign Policy reported on Monday, citing a Washington-based diplomatic source, that a Trump administration official had phoned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to say that the US would not allow Zarif into the country.

Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated following the killing of Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on 3 January. Tehran described the killing as an "act of state terrorism" and said that Soleimani's death would be avenged. Apart from this, Iran announced on Sunday that it would no longer abide by the nuclear deal commitments and would enrich uranium based on its technical needs.